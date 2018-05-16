$105K reward offered in hopes of finding suspects who murdered 60-year-old Brinks armored truck guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The FBI is seeking the public's help finding the suspects who shot and killed Brinks armored security guard Alvin Kinney.

"It's time for us to know what happened to Alvin because he mattered," the victim's distraught widow-- Rosalind Kinney-- said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The armored truck guard was ambushed by armed robbers while loading cash into his Brinks truck outside a bank in the Galleria area.

Kinney, 60, and his co-worker were making a delivery at Capitol One Bank and were parked in front of the plaza along Westheimer near Chimney Rock.

As Kinney was on his way back to the truck, at least three men wearing body armor and face-shield masks approached and opened fire.

While also under fire, the second Brinks guard returned fire as the assailants backed up a stolen white F-250 truck and quickly loaded several bags of cash.

Police found the truck a few blocks away, but no sign of the men.

"Tips were called in at the beginning-- when the incident occurred, but we have not yet received any information that identifies the suspects," Houston Police Det. John Parker explained.

But police say they did link the suspects to two other armed robbery cases from 2014.

Brinks and the FBI are stepping things up, offering $105,000 for any information leading to their arrests.

This is Alvin Kinney. He was an armored car guard making a delivery with his partner in 5700 Westheimer on 2/12/2015 when he was ambushed & murdered in broad daylight. Up to $105,000 reward if you know who killed him 1-800-CALL-FBI @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Xv0TsvXF9M — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 16, 2018

Time has not eased the pain for family members of of the murder victim.

"It's been a long three years for us, and no one can ever fill the void for Alvin," Rosalind Kinney said. "And we loved him, and he loved us. And he didn't deserve that day."

Kinney's son was with his mom appealing to the public for information.

"We were a happy family. We're a unit, and we lost our foundation. And then we lost Alvin," she added. "But it's not a day go by that we don't think about Alvin. He worked that job for 20 years with no incident. But it happened. Two o'clock. It turned my life upside down, February the 12th, 2015."