Woman with dog found safe after getting lost for 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest

HOUSTON — A 55-year-old woman lost with her dog for 15 hours in the Sam Houston National Forest has been found safe.

Search dogs, a DPS helicopter and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office drone finally found Sherrie Sivley.

“It can be scary […] with the wild hogs, and all that, and the snakes. I’m used to being in the woods, but still, next time I will bring a pack so that I’m prepared,” Sivley said.

Next time!? Well, with it feeling like we skipped spring and moved right into summer, trips out into nature are on the upswing.

Steven Degner with Montgomery County Search and Rescue was on the overnight search, and he’s got some advice for folks taking to the trails this summer season. Watch!