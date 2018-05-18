Houston Happenings: Fun-filled activities, events this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Tattoo Arts Convention

The 1st annual Tattoo Arts Convention will be this Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20 at the NRG Center.

At the convention, attendees can enjoy great and daring entertainment, tattoo contests and seminars. Grego from NewsFix will be making an appearance at the convention from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

Tickets are only sold at the show and will be $20 for attendees.

For more information, click here.

Royal Wedding Watch Party

It's almost time! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will be this Saturday, May 19 in Windsor, England.

There will be a watch party of the royal wedding from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Italian Maid Cafe.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a fancy hat, while enjoying tea sandwiches, scones and champagne at the watch party.

Tickets will be $20 at the event.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Texas Renaissance Festival's Sale of the Century

The Texas Renaissance Festival is quickly approaching and attendees will be able to purchase their tickets early for a great price.

The Texas Ren Festival will have its annual "Sale of the Century" on Saturday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or until the 100,000th ticket is sold.

Tickets will be $11.95, instead of $32 during the one-day sale.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

Kid Safe Workshop

Is your child aware of "stranger danger"? If not, Premier Martial Arts will be hosting an interactive seminar on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Premier Martial Arts Magnolia near FM 1488.

At the seminar, kids will learn the three lights of safety awareness, how to defend themselves in dangerous situations and much more.

The seminar will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.