Man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap 5-year-old at park in Alief area

HOUSTON— Constable Ted Heap’s Office and Precinct 5 investigators are searching for parents or children who may have come in contact with an alleged attempted kidnapper at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park.

According to police, witnesses saw Erick Guillermo, 57, repeatedly try to coax a 5-year-old boy into leaving the playground and take pictures on his cell phone.

A friend, who was watching the boy while his father was jogging, confronted Hernandez and called the boy’s father.

The father returned to the playground and took his children to search for Hernandez, whom they spotted on a nearby walk path. The father then confronted Hernandez and took him back to the playground, where the police were waiting.

Guillermo was arrested at the park around 7 p.m. and faces attempted kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666 or contact the precinct online .