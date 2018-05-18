× POTUS and FLOTUS Tweet on Texas school shooting: ‘This has been going on too long in our country’

CNN— President Donald Trump said Friday that mass shootings have been “going on too long in our country” as he offered his first public remarks on the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” Trump said Friday from the East Room of the White House. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now.”

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever… pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump said federal authorities are coordinating with local officials.

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack,” Trump said.

The First Lady took to her Twitter echoing the president’s words of condolence. “My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today,” the first lady tweeted.