Santa Fe High School on lockdown just three months after false reports of shooter on campus

SANTA FE, Texas — Nearly three months before at least 10 people were killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High School, the small Texas community was shaken by false reports of an active shooter on the campus.

The school went on lockdown for nearly two hours after reports of gunshots heard outside on Feb. 28.

It was just two weeks after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida.

"I was really scared, thinking about what happened in Florida and everything going through my mind like what's going to happen to us. I'm just glad we are OK," one Santa Fe High School student said.

Investigators searched the area and never found anything or anyone that would indicate a threat to students or teachers. Still, students were on edge.

"I don't know if someone else wants to do it or something," said another student.

An eerie premonition that became a horrifying reality Friday.