SportsFix: Raheel on Western Conference Finals and Astros

Posted 6:42 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14PM, May 18, 2018

HOUSTON - Raheel Ramzanali talks about whether or not the Rockets can continue the success they enjoyed in their Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors, and how the Astros and the Cleveland Indians will quickly get to know each other the next 10 days.