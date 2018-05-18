HPD hosts ‘Day of Prayer’ for fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— As National Police Week comes to a close, the Houston Police Department gathered as they held their day of prayer ceremony Friday morning.

"I’d pray for unity so that we can all come together today in prayer, I pray for unity with our community, I pray for unity amongst your families that most of all I pray of all of us with God,” said President of the Houston Police Officer UnionJoe Gamaldi.

The event, which was held at the Houston Police Officers Union, honored officers who have fallen in the line of duty and had speakers from all religious backgrounds.

"We are gathered here today during this solemn week to commemorate those who have fallen in the line of duty, and to pray for the officers who work diligently every day for our citizens. There is power in prayer we need to take time reaffirm that fact. For that reason, we at HPD are requesting that you pray for our officers for wisdom, protection, guidance and keep them safe,” said Assistant Houston Police Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

In the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting which happened on Friday, Baimbridge called for prayer for all of the students and the police officer who was injured in the shooting.

"Please continue to pray. Pray for the citizens and the community of Santa Fe as well as all the responding officers that god has them in his hands and in his protection,” said Bambridge.

Following the prayer HPD and other officials will walk down Memorial Drive at 7 p.m. Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil and place a wreath on the Houston Police Officers Memorial.

The event is open to the public.

For more information on HPD Police Week events call the HPD Public Affairs Office at 713-308-3200.