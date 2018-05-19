CW Network unveils new show lineup for fall, including a big surprise on Sunday nights!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Cali. - The CW Network announced its new fall show lineup, and some real surprises are on the way, including six nights of your favorite shows now!

Like....'Supergirl' flying into Sunday night prime time!

And joining Supergirl on Sunday nights will be some real witches!

Yep, we're charmed to have an all new version of 'Charmed' magically returning to TV after 12 years....and guaranteed to really cast a spell on you!

Another new show coming this fall is the inspirational drama 'All American,' based on the real life story of an NFL star...as the show chronicles how life changes for a high school football star from South LA after he's recruited to play in Beverly Hills.

Of course, the CW also has plenty of your old and new favorites returning.....like 'The Flash,' 'Arrow,' 'Riverdale,' 'Black Lightning,' 'Supernatural,' and all the catty fun of 'Dynasty.'

To check out the complete new lineup....just click here.

With so much prime time drama and action on the way, we can't wait for fall to hurry up and get here!