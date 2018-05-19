FBI command center helping Santa Fe shooting victims,families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of the tragedy at Sante Fe High School, families and victims are receiving FBI family assistance and support from the American Red Cross. Services are being provided near the school at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

"We need someone to lean on in our time of need," said Megan Jordan, a Santa Fe High School alumna and friend of victims. "You really don't expect something this traumatic to happen in your backyard."

Red Cross says victims and families can receive mental health and medical services and visit with the District Attorneys Office.

"Some have come in with clearer heads than others but the one thing that's common amongst all of them is that they are all looking for that next step to recovery," said American Red Cross spokesperson Henry Van de Putte.

The church will be open and helping families from now through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.