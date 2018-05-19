× HPD: Man shot in waist after smashing another man’s car with bat in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot in his waist after an altercation in front of a taco stand in southeast Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The altercation happened around 11 p.m. at a taco stand in the 10800 block of Telephone Road.

During the altercation, one of the men went into his pickup truck, grabbed his bat and smashed the other man’s car windows, police said. The other man went into his damaged car, grabbed his gun and shot the victim in his waist.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.