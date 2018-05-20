HPD officer, passenger injured after driver crashes into patrol unit in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A Houston police officer and a passenger in the backseat of his patrol vehicle were injured early Sunday after a driver crashed into them in southeast Houston.

Police said an officer was working a minor accident and was stopped with his lights on in the right lane of the Gulf Freeway at Fuqua when a male driver in a white pickup truck came along and slammed into the back end of the officer's patrol SUV.

The officer was sitting in the driver's seat and there was a person in the back seat.

The suspect in the truck jumped out and attempted to flee on foot, but officers quickly caught him off the feeder road and placed him under arrest.

The officer and his passenger were both transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. The officer suffered a broken arm, and the passenger sustained minor bumps and bruises.