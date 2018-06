× Man dies after pickup truck crashes, flips in southwest Houston

HOUSTON– Houston police are investigating a rollover crash that left one man dead early Sunday.

According to HPD. a man was speeding in his pickup truck westbound on Hamblen around 2 a.m. when he lost control, crashed into a brick mailbox, knocking it down. The pickup then slammed into a concrete culvert and flipped over, landing upside down in a ditch.

The driver died at the scene.