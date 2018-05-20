× Woman killed while walking along Katy Freeway

HOUSTON — A woman was fatally struck while walking along the Katy Freeway early Sunday.

According to Houston police, the woman was walking along I-10 near Heights around midnight when she was struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver, who said he did not see her until it was too late, stopped and waited for police to arrive.

Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and no charges are expected to be filed.

The fatality shut down the inbound side of the freeway for a couple of hours.

It was not immediately known why the woman was walking in that area.