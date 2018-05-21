× “Bring me a gun” La Marque student arrested after teacher finds troubling text

TEXAS CITY, Texas— A student has been arrested at La Marque High School following a troubling text message requesting another student to bring a gun to school.

According to Texas City ISD, a teacher was alerted to the text message on Monday and quickly notified the proper authorities.

The school released a statement that read in part:

“Texas City ISD takes all threats, direct and indirect seriously. Because of a threat today, a student has been arrested.

Parents, we want to make sure you know that there was not a gun on campus at LMHS today. We sent a call out to LMHS parents earlier this morning that a student texted someone to bring him one. We have arrested that student. No gun was on campus. We appreciate the quick action of students for reporting what they knew of and saw so that we can keep the campus safe.