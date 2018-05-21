Caught on camera: Bold, sticky-finger bandit swipes cash from ‘El Burro & The Bull’ tip jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Another crook was caught with his hand in the cookie jar!

Surveillance cameras captured a tip-taking-thief hitting up "El Burro & The Bull's" tip jar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man is seen on video swiping from the jar right before the cashier took his order. The sticky-fingered bandit grabbed a few bucks before attempting to ask questions about the menu, but that guy wasn't hungry for bar-b-que.

He had the need to feed his greed!

And as soon as the cashier walked away, he was back in the jar.

Still not satisfied, he lingered at the counter, waiting for another opportunity.

And he got it!

The final time he dug deeper into the jar, taking most of what was left before stuffing the loot into his pocket.

Mad as a bull, "El Burro &The Bull" is offering a $50 gift card to anyone that can identify the culprit.

So the next time you're at the Conservatory Underground Beer Garden and Food Hall, keep a close eye out for the bandit and your next meal... might be on him!