Hargrave High School placed on lockdown after student found with gun

HUFFMAN, Texas— Huffman ISD has confirmed that a student at Hargrave High School has been taken into custody after a gun was found in his backpack.

According to the administration, other students spoke up and informed them that the student planned to use the gun to harm himself.

The school released a statement that read, in part:

“This morning we received a tip that a Hargrave High School Student had a gun in his backpack and was intending to harm himself. The student and backpack were immediately taken into custody and the building has been placed on lockdown as a precaution as we continue to investigate the incident. We applaud the students who submitted the tip, and encourage them to stay vigilant and say something when they see or hear something.”