KISD: Morton Ranch Elementary closed Monday due to power outage caused by Sunday night storm

Posted 8:24 AM, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32AM, May 21, 2018

KATY, Texas— The Katy Independent School District announced that Morton Ranch Elementary will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

Severe thunderstorms swept through Houston and the surrounding areas Sunday night leading to the damage that caused the outage.

The District posted a statement to their Twitter that read in part:

“IMPORTANT ALERT: Morton Ranch Elementary will be closed today due to a complete loss of power to the school. An energy electrical pole that provides power to the school has been severely damaged from the storm. We appreciate your support and understanding.”