Several families left homeless after fire rips through their apartment complex in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One person is in the hospital with second degree burns and two others suffered minor injuries during Sunday night's fire at a southeast Houston apartment complex. It left several families homeless and others without utilities.

Nettie Kindle's relatives live nearby.

"It was a real scary scene last night. It was really bad and they kept putting water and the fire was still bursting," she said.

The blaze ripped through Zollie Scales Manor around 9 p.m., severely damaging 24 units.

"It sounded like there was an explosion," said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena. "That's how the firefighters reported it. Right across the street they actually heard it and felt it."

Firefighters managed to get everyone out safely, but it took hours to extinguish the flames in the 4000 block of Corder Street. Now, several families are turning to the American Red Cross for food, shelter and emotional support.

"Our (Red Cross) volunteers did some casework with them, made sure they had a safe place to go for the night, and they had what they needed where they could be safe," said Laura Hann.

The Greater Saint Matthew Baptist Church in the 7700 block of Jutland Road immediately opened its doors to those displaced by the fire.

Many victims escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

"One of the things I'm going to be investigating is what is the intention of the property owner to restore these units," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "Otherwise, we're going to have to work very hard to find places for these families to live."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.