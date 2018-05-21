× Student arrested after caught with gun at League City Intermediate

LEAGUE CITY, Texas— Clear Creek ISD has confirmed that a student has been arrested after being caught with an unloaded gun on campus at League City Intermediate Monday.

Officials have not released the name of the student, but issued a statement that read in part:

“Maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for students at League City Intermediate is our top priority, which is why I am writing you today. This morning a student reported to an adult that another student had brought a weapon to school. The student in question had not reported to any classes and was in the front office at the time of report. The student was found in possession of an unloaded handgun and was immediately arrested by Galveston County Sheriff Liaison Officer stationed at the campus. I realize this news is unsettling in light of recent events. School is continuing as scheduled today.”