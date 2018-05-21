Mayor Turner and HPD announce city pools set to open Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON— Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Police Department and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department announced that all city pools will open for Memorial Day Weekend.

The citywide pool initiative is apart of a new partnership to engage Houston youth.

“Memorial Day Weekend marks the beginning of summer in Houston,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I can think of know better way to celebrate than with the opening of the city of Houston pools and the announcement of a new partnership program between Houston Parks and Recreation Department and the Houston Police Department. This weekend 35 city of Houston pools will open and Parks and Recreation Department lifeguards are ready to make sure all visitors have a wonderful, safe experience when they visit.

Nearly 30 percent of Houston pools were cited last year for poor maintenance of PH and chemical levels. Poor fencing and loose gates were also a major problem. Mayor Turner says the recent budget increase has helped the city to properly take care of the older facilities.

“Our budget has allowed us to replace pumps and filtration equipment at 8 pools, renovate two spraygrounds and install several lifts to be used by people with disabilities,” said Turner.

The Houston Police Department will also team up with Parks and Recreation to provide the youth with activities to keep them engaged in hopes of limiting juvenile crime during the summer. The Police Activities League known as PALS aims to build the relationship between the community, its youth and police officers.

“I want to thank Chief Acevedo for really returning this program into an active one. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department and The Houston Police Department Partnership Program is a wonderful example of city departments working together to provide services to communities and neighborhoods across the city of Houston,” said Turner.