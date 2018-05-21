Week in Music: Justin Timberlake, Underoath, the Doobie Brothers and more!

HOUSTON-- What's happening H-Town with this Week in Music? Scott Sparks tells you all about it.
Underoath will be performing at White Oak Music Hall on May 23
Justin Timberlake will be having everyone rocking their bodies at the Toyota Center on May 23 and 25.
"Dancin' in the Streets' Motown & more revue will be at the Miller Outdoor Theater on May 24
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will be playing at the Smart Financial Centre on May 24
Marcia Ball takes center stage at Discovery Green on May 24
Reverend Horton Heat will be playing at White Oak Music Hall on May 25
There is also plenty of new music to keep you bumping and some celebrity birthdays to make you drop your jaws. Check it out!