4-year-old boy hit by stray bullet recovering, police asks for public's help to find shooter

HOUSTON—Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred inside the courtyard of the Kings Row Apartments at 4141 Barberry at Scott Street around 10 p.m. on May 17.

According to police, a group of people got into an argument and during the argument, guns were pulled out and multiple shots were fired.

The child was rushed to a local hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit online.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.