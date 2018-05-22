Ahead of Hurricane Season, FEMA specialists on hand to assist customers at local hardware stores

HOUSTON - Someone needs to tell Mother Nature that Hurricane Season doesn’t start until June 1! There’s a disturbance in the Caribbean already.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has specialists at five Home Depot and Lowe’s locations through Saturday, May 26, in some of the areas hit hardest during last year’s Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA specialists are on site from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. giving tips and techniques on how to repair and build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods to prevent future flood damage.  They’ll also be available to answer questions about flood insurance, and emergency preparation.

You can find the FEMA specialists at:

 

County Locations Dates Hours
Brazoria Lowe’s (Store #137)

200 Highway 332 East, Lake Jackson, 77566

 Mon. May 21

Tues. May 22-Sat. May 26

 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Harris Home Depot (Store #6558)

8400 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 77063

 Mon. May 21-Sat. May 26 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Harris Lowe’s (Store #1053)

5400 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, 77505

 Mon. May 21

Tues. May 22-Sat. May 26

 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Harris Lowe’s (Store #2371)

14128 Cypress-Rosehill Rd., Cypress, 77429

 Mon. May 21

Tues. May 22-Sat. May 26

 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Matagorda Parker Building Supply

204 Henderson Ave., Palacios, 77465

   Mon. May 21-Sat. May 26 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 