HOUSTON -- Stop being silent! It's time to step it up to protect our children. In light of our most recent mass school shooting, right in our neck of the woods, Grego shares his thoughts on what we need to fix in this culture to help end violence in today's Closing Comments.
Closing Comments: Enough is enough! Time to step up our defenses to protect our children
-
Closing Comments: Let’s go Rockets!
-
Closing Comments: Time for a Tune Up!
-
Closing Comments: Remembering Barbara Bush
-
Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick blames school shooting on too many exits and entrances
-
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Simple Solutions
-
Closing Comments: Oh, so that’s why it’s IHOb!
-
Closing Comments: National Police Week
-
Closing Comments: Dallas police officer laid to rest
-
-
Closing Comments: Adult supervision required — most children’s drowning deaths are preventable!
-
Closing Comments: What to believe?
-
Couple says would-be homebuyers smeared feces, caused $40K in damage