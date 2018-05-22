× HCCO: Three men caught with stolen ATM, arrested in downtown Houston

HOUSTON— Three men are under arrest and facing multiple charges after being caught with a stolen ATM in downtown Houston.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct One Deputies, Angel Lopez, 32, Thomas Ortega, 28 and Toby Perkins, 31 were loading an ATM into a white pick up truck when they were spotted by a deputy patrolling the area.

The suspects jumped in the truck and led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing.

Deputies recovered the ATM that fell out the truck bed during the chase. Further investigation revealed that the truck was stolen.

The men have all been charged with theft and evading arrest.