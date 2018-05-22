Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- No Kid Hungry's "Taste of the Nation" returns to Houston on Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at Silver Street Studios. No Kid Hungry's Executive Vice President Chuck Scofield sat down with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe and discussed ways to end childhood hunger.

Share Our Strength's campaign, No Kid Hungry, is focused on ending childhood hunger in America and has invested more than $3.5 million to the cause. In Texas, one in four kids suffer from hunger in their own homes.

Fortunately, this is a solvable issue! No Kid Hungry is partnered with local schools, elected officials and great local organizations like Texas Hunger Initiative to find the best ways to make sure kids get the meals they need.

Morning Dose. viewers are invited to Taste of the Nation and can use the promo code -- CWTASTE -- for a 15% discount on general admission tickets.