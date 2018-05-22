× Authorities responding to suspect barricaded in apartment in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, Florida — A suspect is barricaded Tuesday in an apartment in Panama City, Florida, following an earlier shooting, according to a spokeswoman for Panama City.

One person had a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital, said city spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence.

The incident is still an active situation, she said, as Panama City police, Panama City Beach police, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Highway Patrol are responding.

Photos from Eryn Dion of the Panama City News Herald showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Stacie Houchins said she did not see the incident start, but she decided to go to the scene to see what was going on. She shared photos with CNN of police with weapons drawn.

When she arrived on the scene, she said she heard “multiple” and “loud” gunshots. She said the gunshots seemed like rapid fire.

News station WJHG also posted via its Facebook page live reports from the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 50 to 100 shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.