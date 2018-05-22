× Rockets coach says the pressure is on the Warriors to win Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO – While the 2015 Rockets proved it’s possible to come back from a 3-1 deficit, it’s definitely not the ideal situation. In order to avoid that in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Houston will have to win Game 4, Tuesday night.

“Right now to me, Golden State has all the pressure,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “They gotta win tomorrow night. We should come in with a little bit of a swagger and giddy-up in our game and see if we can get it.”

D’Antoni also added that it was important for the Rockets to win and James Harden said the intensity on the defensive end has to be better.

“It’s about getting stops,” Harden said. “If we don’t get stops, no matter what happens, it’ll be tough. They got more stops than us last game. They were able to get out in transition and get open layups, and open threes and things like that. They put the pressure on, so it’s whoever gets the most stops.”

.@JHarden13 talks about what the squad needs to focus on for Game 4 on Tuesday. 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uCff96jSig — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 21, 2018

The Rockets have not lost back-to-back games so far in this post-season so Game 4 could be a first.

Watch the Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors Tuesday at 8 p.m. Central time.