Southeast Houston benefit to be held Saturday for Santa Fe shooting victims

HOUSTON -- While the Santa Fe community hurts, their neighbors are lend helping hands.

"We're a tight community in Santa Fe and it's family, it's our children," said organizer Lisa Fruge.

From GoFundMe pages to a benefit coming up this weekend, a number of charitable efforts are happening for Santa Fe victims.

On Saturday in Southeast Houston, the Los Borrachos Cookers and the Hot Mess Cookers are organizing a benefit to raise money to pay the medical bills of shooting victim Sarah Salazar. The pit was donated by Post Oak Construction. She also has a GoFundMe set up.

"She went under three surgeries and she's looking at a few more for her injuries and we're wanting to help as much as we can with the expenses," said Fruge.

All week, organizers are accepting donations at Murillos Rims and Tires in Houston from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and the meat deadline is Thursday.

The items needed are brisket, chicken, sausage, rice, beans, potato salad, plates, utensils, bottle water, sodas, aluminum trays, wood and raffle items.

Plates are $10 for a plate of chicken, sausage, rice, beans and potato salad, and $12 for brisket, chicken, sausage, rice, beans and potato salad.

If you don't have supplies, you can donate by getting your car fixed. All proceeds for car repairs and inspections this week at Murrillos go to the Salazar family's medical expenses.

That's not the only victim you can support through the donation site. Cynthia Tisdale worked as a substitute teacher to raise money to pay for her husband's medical bills. He has a terminal illness and she was killed in the shootings.