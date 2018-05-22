Texas GOP Candidate rewards kids if they marry white Christians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A Dallas County Commissioner candidate is turning heads, and it's not for his campaign agenda.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Vickers Cunningham admitted to having a trust fund for his kids that rewards them for marrying straight white Christians, whom he says supports his belief in traditional family values.

He noted his children won't be punished for marrying outside of their race, but if they do, they won't be able to access parts of their trust.

Although Vickers says his views have changed on interracial marriage since he opened the trust in 2010, this revelation caused him to lose a major endorsement from the Dallas Morning News and put him in the center of a controversy, accusing him of being racist.

Once polls close Tuesday night, we'll see if the Dallas County residents voted their values.