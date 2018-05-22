Texas State Technical College closed due to threat, classes to resume Wednesday

Posted 11:20 AM, May 22, 2018

FORT BEND, Texas— Texas State Technical College announced the campus would be closed Tuesday due to a threat.

The campus was evacuated and closed at the recommendation of the Rosenberg Police Department.  The campus has since been secured and  classes will resume on Wednesday.

The College has issued a statement that read, in part:

Update: "The TSTC campus in Fort Bend County has received the all-clear. The campus was evacuated at the recommendation of Rosenberg P.D. as they investigated a threat. TSTC took immediate action to ensure the safety of its students and employees, and therefore the campus was closed as a precaution. The Fort Bend County campus will reopen for classes as scheduled tomorrow morning."