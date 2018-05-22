Texas State Technical College closed due to threat, classes to resume Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND, Texas— Texas State Technical College announced the campus would be closed Tuesday due to a threat.

The campus was evacuated and closed at the recommendation of the Rosenberg Police Department. The campus has since been secured and classes will resume on Wednesday.

The College has issued a statement that read, in part:

Update: "The TSTC campus in Fort Bend County has received the all-clear. The campus was evacuated at the recommendation of Rosenberg P.D. as they investigated a threat. TSTC took immediate action to ensure the safety of its students and employees, and therefore the campus was closed as a precaution. The Fort Bend County campus will reopen for classes as scheduled tomorrow morning."