× The Texas Primary runoffs are here! Everything you need to know to make your vote count

HOUSTON— Another Tuesday brings the next slate of compelling midterm primaries across the country.

Democrats look to expand the House map into Trump country with potentially strong recruits running in Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas. Republican gubernatorial candidates are racing to the right to embrace President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, while the state’s Democratic primary has drawn national attention and endorsements from the party’s major 2020 presidential prospects.

Here’s what you need to know:

All polls in Texas close by 9 p.m. ET. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in Central, but El Paso is in the Mountain Time Zone.

In Texas, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee faces another test between its preferred candidate and a more progressive upstart.

Texas’ 7th District:

In March, the DCCC took the unusual step of dumping opposition research against progressive candidate Laura Moser in the hopes of taking down her candidacy. The move backfired, and Moser finished second in a seven-person race. Her opponent in Tuesday’s runoff is the more establishment Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, who hopes to move on to the general election against GOP Rep. John Culberson. CNN currently rates the race as Lean Republican.

To find polling locations, view a personal sample ballot or review the list of acceptable forms of identification to vote at the poll, voters may visit www.HarrisVotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.

Forms of required voter identification:

Texas driver license

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

U. S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States passport

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

If you do not possess or cannot obtain one of the above forms of identification, then you can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents:

Valid Voter Registration Certificate

Certified Birth Certificate (must be an original)

Copy of or original Bank Statement

Copy of or original Government check or paycheck

Copy of or original current Utility Bill

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

Click here for approved forms of voter ID.

Click here for a sample ballot for the Republican primary election.

Click here for a sample ballot for the Democratic primary election.

More helpful links:

Fort Bend County voting information

Montgomery County voting information

Galveston County voting information

Brazoria County voting information

Chambers County voting information

Liberty County voting information