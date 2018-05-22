What’s the first thing you think of when you wake up? First thoughts help determine stress level for the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Quick question, what's the first thing you think about when you get up in the morning?

New research suggests your initial thoughts could determine how stressful of a day you're going to have.

Topping the list of average first thoughts are:

The weather

A task at work

Heath-related issues

Experts say, waking up to thoughts of family troubles, the manic school rush, what's new on social media or your financial situation ends with many Americans not taking care of themselves in the morning by skipping breakfast, exercise and forgetting to take their vitamins or medications. That is, if we can even find the power to get out of bed at all these days.

How about when we wake up tomorrow, try thinking more about puppy dogs and rainbows, and less about work and the weather and everything else will just be groovy man.