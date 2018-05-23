14-foot Burmese python loose in Indiana city, police warn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a large python on the loose in Beech Grove, Indiana.

The snake is a Burmese python said to be 14 feet long, according to WXIN. The animal is a pet, but it's not yet clear how it slithered out of its owner's home.

"She's not a monster. Just don't try to touch her, corral her," the snake's visibly worried owner told WTHR. "If you see her, call police. Put a box over her and call police."

Police say the snake may be in the area of 400 block of Byland Drive.

News of the reptile's escape spread quickly on Twitter:

Dude, Beech Grove has a 14-Foot Python lose. pic.twitter.com/ildI4OLlUl — ISAIAH GREENE (@micksaiah) May 23, 2018

AH IT'S RIGHT BEHIND YOU RUN https://t.co/LVrCKhbeGw — Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) May 22, 2018

Beech Grove: BOLO for a 14ft snake, a Burmese Python. If you see it, CALL 911. DO NOT APPROACH! https://t.co/6L31PbLZub — Adam G☈imes (@WX_Grimes) May 22, 2018

Um, this in only a couple of blocks from my apartment. Someone please find it. 😱🐍 https://t.co/urgWNpwvtW — Eric Barnes (@ebarnes442) May 22, 2018

Anyone who sees the python is asked to leave it alone and dial 911.