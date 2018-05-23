× Coach Mike D’Antoni talks game four win over the Warriors

HOUSTON — The Rockets won big in Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Warriors 95 to 92.

“It’s two really good teams battling, and we are just trying to find what works, and a lot of times you do and a lot of times they won’t let you do it, so we’ve had two good games, they’ve had two good games so now it’s on to Game 5,” said Head Coach Mike D’Antoni.

The big win over the Warriors was a team effort.

“They are able to get on each other and push each other to higher limits, and it’s a good foundation of, their all in it together and they are all important,” said D’Antoni.

Now they are back in Houston, preparing for Game 5 at the Toyota Center Thursday at 8 p.m.

“The fifth game is really really important. We gotta, as they do, we gotta grab this, but then again, it’s not the end of the world. We’ve shown we can win there, but we are only thinking about the next game,” said D’Antoni.