Houston Zoo releases Sea turtles into Gulf of Mexico after months of rehabilitation

GALVESTON – Eleven rescued sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday after being rehabilitated by the staff at the Houston Zoo.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conducted the public release of the sea turtles on World Turtle Day at 8 a.m. on Stewart Beach in Galveston, surrounded by more than a hundred eager watchers.

Later in the morning, 21 green sea turtles were released into Christmas Bay. Many of the 32 turtles released were given medical care by the Houston Zoo veterinary clinic staff. The zoo provides medical care to nearly 80 wild sea turtles each year.