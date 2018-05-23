Internet memes celebrate Rockets’ game 4 win over Golden State
HOUSTON — Social media memes are going crazy after the rockets beat the Warriors in game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. For starters, James Harden’s face says it all in this picture, “We got ourselves a series!”
This mock jeopardy trivia board was surely a slam dunk.
Many people say the Warriors are “impossible to beat,” but no one told told this NBA team that was the case.
Answer: Who are the Houston Rockets?
Check out this one on the Golden State Warriors as the Golden Girls.
The twitter-sphere couldn’t leave out the famous “oh no baby what is you doing?” meme, which came out for Klay Thompson.
Pretty sure Draymond Green knew he was just “gonna be the meme of the night” and after he missed a wide open dunk.
Game 4’s memes did not disappoint but we are looking forward to game 5 and what crazy memes will follow.