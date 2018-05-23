× Internet memes celebrate Rockets’ game 4 win over Golden State

HOUSTON — Social media memes are going crazy after the rockets beat the Warriors in game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. For starters, James Harden’s face says it all in this picture, “We got ourselves a series!”

We got ourselves a series! pic.twitter.com/40uKXexImo — Stadium (@WatchStadium) May 23, 2018

This mock jeopardy trivia board was surely a slam dunk.

Many people say the Warriors are “impossible to beat,” but no one told told this NBA team that was the case.

Answer: Who are the Houston Rockets?

Check out this one on the Golden State Warriors as the Golden Girls.

The twitter-sphere couldn’t leave out the famous “oh no baby what is you doing?” meme, which came out for Klay Thompson.

Watching Klay Thompson on that last possession. pic.twitter.com/AdQjUQ3ms2 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) May 23, 2018

Pretty sure Draymond Green knew he was just “gonna be the meme of the night” and after he missed a wide open dunk.

"I'm gonna be the meme of the night, aren't I?" pic.twitter.com/sIquJRGbzR — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 23, 2018

Game 4’s memes did not disappoint but we are looking forward to game 5 and what crazy memes will follow.