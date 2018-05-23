Maggie’s Must-Haves: Items for epic Memorial Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Memorial Day is just around the corner, I have some Maggie's Must-Haves sure to make you have an epic "unofficial" start to summer.

CreekKooler - Coolers

Plan on going to the pool, floating down the river maybe? Then you need the CreekKooler.

The CreekKooler™. An innovative patented floating cooler designed with dual-wall construction and top quality insulation resulting in superior ice retention. The CreekKooler navigates behind your kayak, canoe, SUP or raft, providing easy access to your favorite beverages and food. Finally, a great cooler that`s at home anywhere, especially in the water.

Sipp

Now fill up the cooler with some refreshing drinks.

As the weather heats up, cool down this summer with a refreshing drink in hand! Whether you`re laying by the pool, enjoying a backyard BBQ, or heading to a summer concert, savor a delicious cocktail mixed with Sipp. With six different flavors to choose from, you can create a simple and refreshing cocktail right at home! Enjoy a Blackberry Mint Margarita with Sipp`s Mojo Berry and some tequila, or throw together a Pear Vanilla Cocktail with Sipp`s Summer Pear and vanilla vodka.

No matter what you`re in the mood for, Sipp has the answer for you. Their fun flavors are the perfect fusion of clean, simple culinary extracts to top off your drink. Looking for more recipes? You can find them here.

Stirrings

Nothing screams relaxation more than sitting in the sand with a drink in your hand! Bring Stirrings down to the beach with you to whip up delicious, signature cocktails! Each of their enticing creations is made with real juice and without artificial preservatives so you can stir, shake, and garnish your way to a simply better cocktail.

Drinkmate™- Spritzer

Whether at the pool, picnic or camping this hand-held carbonation machine is the FIRST on the market allowing consumers to carbonate ANY BEVERAGE from water, juices, sports drinks, teas, cocktails, wines, etc. Very easy to operate, Spritzer is a great healthy alternative to bottled sodas.

No batteries or electricity needed. No power, no problem!

Eco-friendly, its reusable bottle system reduces bottle waste

CGear Sand-Free Mat

Tired of getting sand everywhere? CGear Sand-Free Mat solves this common beach complaint with a patented sand-proof fabric. The mat is designed with a one-way sift, so sand will pass right through the top of it but cannot get through the bottom of the fabric. The result is no matter how much sand you kick or pour on the mat you and your gear will stay sand free.

Posh Poncho

Whether you're headed to the beach or even traveling check out the Posh Poncho. Introducing the multi-way Poncho with removable statement buttons to style your way. Made in America from lightweight breathable fabric. One size fits all - try it on at home risk-free