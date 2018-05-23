× Man, 60, dies from injuries after being struck by 22-year-old charged in DWI crash

HOUSTON — Charges could be upgraded against a 22-year-old woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel when she struck a 60-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened on March 26 and the victim, who struggled to survive for nearly two months, succumbed to his injuries Monday.

According to Houston police, Gabriela Garza was driving a silver Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck eastbound in the 1300 block of Lorraine about 12:30 a.m. when she struck a light pole and Richard Gutierrez, who was standing in the area.

Gutierrez, 60, was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he remained until his death.

Garza was found to be intoxicated at the scene, and arrested and charged.

Due to Gutierrez’s death, additional charges could be filed.