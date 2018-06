Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE - Teachers of Santa Fe High School went back to work where eight of their students and two fellow teachers were killed.

In just under a week, students will return as well and some parents think that might be too soon. Many took to social media to express their concerns. Others believe going back to school might help students with closure.

Either way, students will return back to school on Tuesday. Just two days later school will be over, but for many, not soon enough.