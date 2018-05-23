× Pearland ISD announces security measures in place to protect students

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland ISD has announced that the district is taking extra security measures to ensure their students’ safety.

Although many security procedures are confidential to ensure the safety of students and staff, district officials are sharing a few proactive measures in place.

Pearland ISD has a close working relationship with the Pearland Police Department and employs 11 School Resource Officers (SROs) at all junior high and high school campuses.

In addition, for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year, uniformed police officers are at every Pearland ISD school. The district is also working with the City of Pearland to employ additional SROs for next school year.

All Pearland school employees and administration have received (within the last two months) Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training led by a nationally recognized officer in the Pearland Police Department. Campuses also routinely hold lockdown and active shooter drills.

In November 2016, voters approved a bond package, which includes $12 million specifically designated for safety/security upgrades, which includes:

Security vestibules at the entrance of all campuses

Electronic door monitoring for all campus exterior doors

Additional/upgraded security cameras

Perimeter fencing at elementary schools

Electronic entry “keys” and associated employee badges

*Installation of these security measures is underway and in most cases, will be completed by start of school in August 2018 – except where larger construction projects or training on a campus require a phase-in.

Students and staff are regularly encouraged and helped (anonymously or otherwise) to report potential threats or bullying – realizing that in most school shootings, there were those who saw warning signs – but failed to understand their significance.

Understanding that the best method of prevention is to identify students meriting closer attention, Pearland ISD is also hiring additional mental health professionals.

Pearland ISD officials stated, “One of the most important safety measures we as a District and community can take is being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviors or issues of potential concern. We encourage the reporting of suspected dangers to the appropriate authorities including campus/district administration and law enforcement.”