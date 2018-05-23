Santa Fe ISD teachers and staff return to work for first time since deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas - For the first time since last Friday's mass shooting, Santa Fe ISD teachers and staff returned to work on Wednesday-- some returning to Santa Fe High School -- where they saw a makeshift memorial growing by the minute.

The memorial of 10 crosses represents all 10 lives lost in last week's deadly attack.

Therapy dogs and ministers were present to help staff members deal with the emotions of returning to the site.

Some folks at the scene joined hands and formed a prayer circle around the memorial.

With some students clad in 'Santa Fe Strong' T-shirts, their faces told the story-- still filled with concern -- and emotionally drained.

Still, others fought back their tears.

Some of the Houston Texans were also there.

Even the biker group-- 'Damaged Souls'-- showed up, joining people of all ages there to pay their respects to the victims

The campus-- still covered in crime scene tape-- showed signs of heavy security everywhere.

Meanwhile, a world away, the body of slain foreign exchange student-- 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh-- arrived in Pakistan.

Her uncle-- Abdul Jaleel Sheikh-- had a message for America: "Stop this (B.S.) ....not for the sake of my kid, or my niece, but for the sake of your own kids. What are you doing?"

Sabika had planned on returning home in just a few weeks after her one-year of schooling at Santa Fe High.

Instead, her parents had to bury their child on Wednesday afternoon.

Four more funerals are scheduled later in the week, including the service for 15-year-old Christian 'Riley' Garcia who died a hero, according to his pastor, Keenan Smith, of Crosby Church.

"He was holding a door shut and the shooter shot through the door, taking his life," Smith revealed. "He was against the door trying to help his teacher, trying to help another student and trying to shield the others that were there."

Now Santa Fe will come together to say goodbye to these lives cut down far too soon.

With hug after hug being shared at the school, one can only wonder......how did such a hateful act happen in a place filled with so much love?