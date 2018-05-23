Start your engines! 2013 Indy 500 Champ, Tony Kanaan makes pit stop at CW39 Houston ahead of the big race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Start your engines! The countdown is on for the 102nd Indy 500. This year 33 drivers have qualified for Sunday's race. Among those is 2013 Indy 500 Champion, Tony Kanaan.

Before the big race, Kanaan made a "pit stop" at CW39 Houston's studios to chat with morning dose.'s, Maggie Flecknoe. Fun fact, Maggie was actually at the Indy 500 the year Kanaan took home the trophy and watched him drink the infamous milk in Victory Lane.

Maggie got Kanaan to chat about the track, what kind of milk he prefers, race day superstitions and more. Fire up the interview!

