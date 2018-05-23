× WATCH: Crime Stoppers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office continue search for man missing since summer 2017

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit need the public’s assistance in locating Chase Lackey who is still missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Lackey disappeared from his place of residence located in the 6100 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East in Harris County, Texas.

Law enforcement authorities strongly believe foul play was involved in his disappearance.