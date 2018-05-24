Family releases identity, photo of 6-year-old who drowned in Baytown apartment pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Baytown Police Department is investigating the events that led to the drowning death of a 6-year-old boy and the near-drowning of his 9-year-old cousin.

NewsFix spoke to boy's aunt, who identified him as DeQuincy Gilbert.

The incident occurred at the swimming pool inside the Avalon Bay Apartments in the 900 block of Northwood Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the cousins wandered away from their apartment complex and jumped a 4-foot wrought iron fence secured by chains and padlocks at another complex to gain access to the pool. Multiple children were already at the pool when the children arrived, which police believe led to the siblings' decision to climb over the fence.

After playing for an unknown amount of time, the larger group of children left leaving the siblings at the pool alone. During this time, the cousins, who do not know how to swim, jumped into the deep end of the pool and started to struggle. An employee at the complex and a resident noticed the children and climbed the fence to rescue them.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the children to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The boy was later pronounced dead and the girl is expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating how the children were able to wander from the home unsupervised for such an extended amount of time.