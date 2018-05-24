Big Beef: Protest against dog meat trade held outside Chinese Consulate in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The problem may be far away, but protesters in Houston came out against the "Dog Meat Trade" in China and other Asian countries.

In China alone, it is estimated around 10 million dogs and four million cats are slaughtered each year for the trade.

A rally was held outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston Thursday hoping to influence Asian countries to outlaw the dog and cat meat trade, and actually enforce existing laws against the trade.

Many people in the United States are unaware of the dog meat trade and it is a multi-billion dollar industry. Despite 64% of the Chinese population opposing the practice, business is still alive and well.

In many Asian countries, there is the belief that dog meat will improve virility, regulate temperature or bring luck to those who consume it.

NewFix reached out to the consulate for reaction regarding the protest being held outside, but did not hear back.

Now, activists in China are reaching out beyond their borders looking for help to end this trade, while hoping to give a voice to the voiceless.