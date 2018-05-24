Former kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart visits Houston, speaks out against human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The YWCA kicked off its "outstanding women luncheon" on Thursday in Houston.

This year's topic was how to stop human trafficking, and the keynote speaker was Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her Utah home in 2002 and held captive for nine months.

She addressed about 500 women on what important steps we need to take to stop this sort of violence from happening.

"Because unless you have a safe place for them to go to and unless you have services to treat them - medically, psychologically - help prepare them to re-enter the world so they can support themselves," she stressed. "If you don't have that in place, chances are they will go right back into human trafficking."

Smart says if communities truly want to combat human trafficking, then it has to start by making sure enough resources are available to victims.