Justice Department hosts two briefings for lawmakers to get to the bottom of ‘Spygate’

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington scandal dubbed 'Spygate' was on full display Thursday as partisanship seemed to blur an already foggy quest to uncover potential spies planted in the Trump campaign-- and reveal -- how did they get there?

What started as an exclusive briefing for two key GOP House intel leaders and the White House Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, morphed into a tale of two meetings with Department of Justice and other intelligence officials over highly classified documents in the Russia investigation.

Even White House attorney Emmet Flood showed up for 'transparency' sake, according to the White House, though Flood and Kelly reportedly left after a few minutes.

But then the Dems crashed the party, too!

California Congressman Adam Schiff crashed the first intel briefing and then members of the bipartisan Gang of Eight showed up to get briefed at a second meeting.

"Today's Gang of Eight briefing was conducted to ensure protection of sources and methods," Schiff later announced. "Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign."

The president tweeted Thursday morning, "Large dollars were paid to the spy, far beyond normal....SPYGATE - a terrible thing!"

Though some former U.S. intelligence community leaders are blasting the president's allegations of campaign spies, calling such talk 'dangerous.'

"Politicizing what is a legitimate activity, an important one, on the part of the FBI," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said. "They use informants and have strict rules and protocols under this."

But now that DOJ documents have been seen, the race is on to see what might get leaked-- and where the finger pointing will lead next?