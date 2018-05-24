× Man slits his own throat after fatally stabbing woman in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in southeast Houston Wednesday.

According to police, a relative of Xavier Alejandro, 25, received alarming text messages from him and went to his residence in the 4000 block of Markham Street around 9:30 p.m. The relative arrived and heard children crying inside the home.

Once inside the home, the relative found Josselin Yamileth, 32, on the floor and Martinez suffering from an apparent self-inflicted laceration to his throat.

Yamileth was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds, police say.

Martinez was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He has been charged with murder.